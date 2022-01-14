Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Colibri Resource Co. (CVE:CBI) shot up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 569,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 173,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Colibri Resource from C$0.17 to C$0.29 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33.

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. It holds a 100% in interest in its flagship property, the Evelyn gold project that covers an area of 506 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

