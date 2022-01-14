Colgate-Palmolive to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 58 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

