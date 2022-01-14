CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0636 on Major Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 73.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $46,972.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

CoinPoker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

