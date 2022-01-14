CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CME. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.82.

Shares of CME traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.77. 13,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,512. CME Group has a 1-year low of $177.73 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.91 and a 200 day moving average of $212.38.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

