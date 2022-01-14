CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Up 18.5%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB)’s stock price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 339,646 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 182,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68. The stock has a market cap of C$16.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.