Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market capitalization of $530,524.31 and approximately $76,619.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Profile

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official website is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Buying and Selling Club Atletico Independiente

