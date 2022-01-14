CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 1,211.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CLPHY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CLP has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.3989 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

