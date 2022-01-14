Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $9,205,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 706,965 shares of company stock valued at $116,637,770 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 0.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.