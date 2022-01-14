Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $694.18

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.18 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 739 ($10.03). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.75), with a volume of 138,812 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 694.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 764.37. The company has a market cap of £737.68 million and a P/E ratio of 32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

