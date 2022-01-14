Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter worth $71,000. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 367,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,406. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. Clene has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clene will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

