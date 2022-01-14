Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells $12,546.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.