Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO Sells $12,546.00 in Stock

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 5,100 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $12,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

