ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 205.3% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of 132.13 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 36,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,374.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,709,321 shares of company stock worth $2,227,812. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

