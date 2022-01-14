Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CMTG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. 30,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

