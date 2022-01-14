Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.08

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 87071 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -116.88, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after buying an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

