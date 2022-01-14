Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 3,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLZNY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

