City (NASDAQ:CHCO) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Financial Comparison

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44% City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47%

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 6.19 $312.32 million $6.47 16.83 City $260.94 million 4.87 $89.60 million $5.53 15.19

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and City, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88 City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $108.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.17%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than City.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats City on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

