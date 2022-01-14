Cito Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 315,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,492. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

