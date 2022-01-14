Cito Capital Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.3% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.74. The stock had a trading volume of 892,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,682,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.35 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.51 and its 200 day moving average is $243.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

