Cito Capital Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Gogo worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 11,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

