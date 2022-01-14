Cito Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cito Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Cito Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $7.17 on Friday, reaching $243.53. The stock had a trading volume of 122,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,986. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.