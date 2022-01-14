Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 327,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,815 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

