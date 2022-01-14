Citigroup Inc. Has $146.05 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,660 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Public Storage worth $146,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after acquiring an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Storage by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.36.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,792. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a one year low of $218.58 and a one year high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

