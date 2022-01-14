CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$58.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENGH has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.03. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of C$42.30 and a one year high of C$64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

