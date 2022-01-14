CIBC Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.80.

TSE:BIR traded down C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,098. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

