CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BB. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,241,955 shares of company stock worth $24,929,879 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

