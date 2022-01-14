CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,841,000 after purchasing an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.89.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

