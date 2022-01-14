CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.50 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $211.37 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $146.53 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

