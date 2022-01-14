CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,022,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,376,000 after buying an additional 152,597 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.0% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 58,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,519,000 after buying an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 24.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.