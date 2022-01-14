CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,152 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

