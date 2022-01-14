CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 849,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Humana by 34.5% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 265.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 48.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

NYSE:HUM opened at $393.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $439.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

