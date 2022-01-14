CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 178.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,642,000 after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after purchasing an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,048,000 after purchasing an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.