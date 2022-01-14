Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.19.

Shares of CB stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

