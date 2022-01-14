Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.77

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.63. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 433,331 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.72.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.07, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

