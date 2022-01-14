Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,005.07.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,507.43 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,705.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,770.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

