ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.78

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $35.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

