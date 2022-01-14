ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Down to $36.78

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $35.56. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $35.58, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 16.09%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.