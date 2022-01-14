China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,645,700 shares, an increase of 240.6% from the December 15th total of 1,364,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46,457.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $$0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

