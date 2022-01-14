Chia Network (XCH) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

