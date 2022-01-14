Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 5%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $43.78. 49,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,582,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.72.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

