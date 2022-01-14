Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

