Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Chegg from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,642. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chegg by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

