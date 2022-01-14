Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Trading Up 5.8%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $126.33 and last traded at $126.27. Approximately 12,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,189,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

