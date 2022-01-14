Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,975 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $15,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after acquiring an additional 356,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $619.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $653.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.66. The company has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

