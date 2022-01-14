Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.44.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market cap of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $95.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 28,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $2,331,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock worth $97,611,276. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

