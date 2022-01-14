Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.44.

SCHW stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $95.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $1,044,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,185,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,611,276. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

