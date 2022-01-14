Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Cerus worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Cerus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $276,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cerus by 105.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 in the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 68,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.