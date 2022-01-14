CertiK Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.95 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00003443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $92.83 million and $7.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00062897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.51 or 0.07660161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,799.36 or 0.99333169 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068333 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 62,578,317 coins. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

