Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDAY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.58.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after buying an additional 966,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

