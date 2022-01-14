Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $3,761,515 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

