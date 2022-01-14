Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 71,350 shares.The stock last traded at $43.56 and had previously closed at $44.05.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in Central Securities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Central Securities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

