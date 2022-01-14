Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as low as $5.23. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 2,117,332 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the second quarter valued at $1,939,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.